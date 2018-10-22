Spanish student thought she was going to die; Man to be sentenced next week for 'horrific' rape

A Spanish student who was repeatedly raped by a young homeless man after being lured to his tent in July 2017 says she thought he was going to kill her.

Eoin Berkeley, previously of Hamptonwood Way in Finglas, will be sentenced next week.

Eoin Berkeley. File image.

The young woman’s visit to Ireland in the summer of 2017 was the first time she had ever travelled alone.

After picking up some gifts from a souvenir shop on July 15 that year, she was approached by Eoin Berkeley on the Liffey boardwalk, who offered to take her to the beach.

The court heard he then lured her to the Irish Glass Bottle site in Ringsend where he bound her hands with a dog lead and raped her three times in various tents over a 21-hour period.

She told Gardaí he threatened to kill her and told her he had already killed six people. He also produced a small yellow saw and told her he would cut her hands off if she didn't stop moving.

She made a run for it after he fell asleep on the beach and her father outlined the distress of taking a call from her as she made her escape.

In her victim impact statement, she said she thought she was going to be killed and still has nightmares about what happened.

Mr J Michael White described her ordeal as “horrific” and said he will pass sentence on Thursday week.

- Digital Desk