South Dublin County Council will use drones in fight against illegal bonfires

Back to Drone technology Ireland Home

South Dublin County Council has confirmed it is going to use drones in its fight against illegal bonfires.

This year will be the first time the local authority will take an aerial view of wood being stockpiled for Halloween.

Tallaght-based Councillor, Charlie O'Connor, says open spaces are being destroyed each October.

He said: "There is a lot of anti-social behaviour associated with Halloween celebrations and what we are trying to create this year is a situation where to the council will ensure that stockpiling is eliminated or at least kept to a minimum."

File image.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Dublin, Drones, Halloween, Bonfire

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland