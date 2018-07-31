South Dublin County Council will use drones in fight against illegal bonfires

South Dublin County Council has confirmed it is going to use drones in its fight against illegal bonfires.

This year will be the first time the local authority will take an aerial view of wood being stockpiled for Halloween.

Tallaght-based Councillor, Charlie O'Connor, says open spaces are being destroyed each October.

He said: "There is a lot of anti-social behaviour associated with Halloween celebrations and what we are trying to create this year is a situation where to the council will ensure that stockpiling is eliminated or at least kept to a minimum."

File image.

- Digital Desk