South Dublin council votes not to nominate presidential candidate

Councillors on South Dublin County Council have voted not to nominate a candidate for the Presidential election.

Earlier this evening, the council heard from presidential hopefuls Gemma O'Doherty, John O'Hare, Sarah Louise Mulligan, and Marie Goretti Moylan.

The only local authorities left to consider backing a nomination are Louth, Kildare, Sligo and Cork County Council.

