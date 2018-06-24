Sostrene Grene issues recall of soft toys over 'choking hazard'
Parents are being advised of an urgent recall on a number of soft toys.
Two items sold by Danish retailer Sostrene Grene were found to have parts that could be pulled off, creating a choking hazard for young children.
"Unfortunately, we have identified a risk that the small round pieces at the end of the toys’ antennae can be pulled off, which means they could constitute a choking hazard," a statement said.
The soft toys in question are a Space Rocket and Astronaut.
Customers are being urged to return the products to any of their six Irish stores for a full refund by August 31.
