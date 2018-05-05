'Sophisticated grow house' with 137 cannabis plants found during house fire in Dublin

A cannabis grow house has been discovered during a house fire in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Cannabis plants worth more than €100,000 have been seized and a man has been arrested.

Gardaí and the Dublin Fire Brigade discovered what they describes as "a sophisticated grow house" while attending a house fire this morning at Brian Road, in Dublin's Marino.

The fire was brought under control and cannabis plants discovered shortly after 7am.

Gardaí at Clontarf Drugs unit were called to the scene and 137 cannabis plants were seized with an estimated value of €110,000.

A man in his 20's from Lithuania was arrested at the scene and he is being held for questioning at Clontarf Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.