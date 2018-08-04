Sophie Toscan du Plantier family ‘optimistic’ for trial

By Noel Baker and Elaine Loughlin

The lawyer for the family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier says they are “optimistic” regarding the upcoming trial in France following the GSOC report which concludes that Ian Bailey was not framed for her murder.

Alain Spilliaert, who acts for Georges and Marguerite Bouniol, the parents of the murdered French film producer, and her son, Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud, said he believes the trial will likely go ahead in the first trimester of next year.

Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud

Mr Bailey, who has consistently and strenuously denied any role in Ms du Plantier’s death, has strongly criticised the decision by French officials to proceed with a trial against him on a charge of voluntary homicide of Ms du Plantier near Schull on December 26, 1996.

Following the publication of the report by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission into complaints by him, his partner Jules Thomas, and Marie Farrell, Mr Bailey said he is disappointed but not surprised at its findings.

His solicitor, Frank Buttimer, echoes that view but argues that some of what GSOC found, including how key exhibits have gone missing, vindicates some of what his client argued in recent years.

However, Mr Spilliaert said: “Mainly what is important is that it confirms that the Garda actions were not corrupted and the [Garda] file was not flawed, so the opinion is I am rather optimistic after this report.”

Asked if it would not have been better if exhibits and witness statements had not been lost, he said: “No case is perfect, either in France or in Ireland.

Jules Thomas and Ian Bailey, left, and Marie Farrell, right

"If you look for perfection you get nowhere. He [Bailey] has lost all his actions. This case has to move forward.

"The truth is not to have somebody condemned. It is to give our best efforts to have justice prevail in the end.

"The hearings in court are fundamental. These people, this [du Plantier] family, I am working with them for years. They have to look at what is positive.”

He said when he saw Sophie’s mother in June, “for the first time she was rather optimistic. She believes she will see the end of the story.”

A spokesman for Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said the minister notes that the chairperson of GSOC has raised concerns regarding the preservation of evidence and a lack of co-operation from some Garda members and added: “The minister will be contacting the Garda commissioner shortly in relation to these issues.”

Sinn Féin’s justice spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said of the report: “This has highlighted the limitations of GSOC — it does not appear that anyone is going to be held accountable for this.

“We need to consider whether GSOC should be able to compel people to co-operate.”