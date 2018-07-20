Son charged with assault in connection with father's death is further remanded

By Tom Tuite

A 46-year-old charged with assault in connection with the death of his father in Dublin last week has been further remanded in custody.

Pensioner Anthony Tims, was found after gardaí in Ronanstown were called to a house at Rowlagh Green, Clondalkin at 8.45pm on July 13.

He had celebrating his 74th birthday earlier that day.

He was discovered with serious injuries and was rushed to Tallaght Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Gardaí made an arrest last Saturday.

His son Mark Tims, who also has an address at Rowlagh Green, was charged on Monday with assault causing harm to Anthony Tims on July 13, 2018.

He was remanded in custody following his appearance before the Dublin District Court. Mr Tims, who was granted legal aid, did not apply for bail at that hearing and medical treatment in custody was ordered.

He faced his second hearing on Friday when he appeared before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court and was further remanded in custody to appear again on Aug. 17 next.