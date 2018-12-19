Someone won the Lotto jackpot...

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2,775,644.

The winning ticket was sold in the mid west.

The numbers drawn were 1, 5, 19, 24, 27 and 42. The bonus number was 44.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 19, 2018


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,775,644

    There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the mid west.

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 5
    • 7
    • 16
    • 17
    • 26
    • 28



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 3
    • 8
    • 16
    • 18
    • 19
    • 24
    • 45



