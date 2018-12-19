Someone won the Lotto jackpot...
There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2,775,644.
The winning ticket was sold in the mid west.
The numbers drawn were 1, 5, 19, 24, 27 and 42. The bonus number was 44.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 25
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 36
- 38
- 3
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 6
- 8
- 18
- 19
- 25
- 36
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,775,644
There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the mid west.
- 1
- 5
- 19
- 24
- 27
- 42
- 44
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 5
- 7
- 16
- 17
- 26
- 28
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 3
- 8
- 16
- 18
- 19
- 24
- 45
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 5
- 19
- 24
- 27
- 42
- 44
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 5
- 7
- 16
- 17
- 26
- 28
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 8
- 16
- 18
- 19
- 24
- 45
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 21
- 25
- 32
- 35
- 38
- 30
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 4
- 12
- 14
- 19
- 27
- 28
- 35
