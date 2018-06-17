Someone in this Wexford fishing village is €2m richer after Lotto jackpot win

Wexford Lotto players are this morning being urged to check their tickets following last night’s €2m jackpot win.

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was sold yesterday at the Mace Burrows Store in Kilmore Quay in Co Wexford.

Excitement gripped the 300 residents of the small fishing village with many of them making their way to the shop to check their tickets as news of the win spread this morning.

This is the second Lotto jackpot win this week after a Cavan ticketholder scooped the €2.9m jackpot last Wednesday.

National Lottery officials have this morning urged the winners in Wexford and Cavan to make contact so arrangements can be made for them to collect their life-changing prizes.

A delighted owner of the Burrows Store, John Brady said:

“We’re in absolute shock. I got the call late last night from the National Lottery and the news still hasn’t sunk in. We are a small family-owned store in Kilmore Quay and this is our first big lottery win.

"The only thing that keeps this store going is our incredibly loyal local customers who keep the business ticking over all year round.

"Knowing that one of these people who we see on a daily basis is waking up with a Lotto ticket worth €2 million is just fantastic. We’re genuinely thrilled for whoever the winner is and we’ll be enjoying the celebrations with all of our customers over the coming days,” he said.

The winning Lotto numbers were: 06, 26, 27, 32, 45, 47 and the Bonus 09.