Someone in Ireland is quarter of a million euro richer this morning; Check your tickets

An Irish Euromillions player is waking up today over a quarter of a million euro richer.

The winning ticket which was bought online is worth just over €256,000.

The National Lottery are appealing to all of their online players to check their tickets.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot of over €37m which now rolls over to an estimated €50m next Tuesday.

A spokesperson said:

It is fantastic to see another significant online winner just a month after an online syndicate won the €7.1 million Lotto jackpot in February. We are now appealing to all of our online players to check their tickets to see if they more than a quarter of a million better off!

“If you are the lucky winner, be sure contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize”.

- Digital Desk