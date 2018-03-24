Someone in Ireland is quarter of a million euro richer this morning; Check your tickets
24/03/2018 - 11:47:53Back to EuroMillions winner Ireland Home
An Irish Euromillions player is waking up today over a quarter of a million euro richer.
The winning ticket which was bought online is worth just over €256,000.
The National Lottery are appealing to all of their online players to check their tickets.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot of over €37m which now rolls over to an estimated €50m next Tuesday.
A spokesperson said:
“If you are the lucky winner, be sure contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize”.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here