Some showers this week but high temperatures could return for weekend

After the heatwave brought the sunshine we could be set for a few scattered showers for the next week.

According to Met Éireann, Monday will remain dry with temperatures of around 20 degrees with a chance of isolated heavy showers.

Tuesday will start dry and bright with similar temperatures to Monday but outbreaks of showery rain could occur from the afternoon onwards.

The national forecaster predicts much of the same for Wednesday and Thursday - outbreaks of showers but the temperature will begin to increase as the weekend approaches.

By Friday, temperatures could reach as high as 24 degrees with some showers but it will be generally dry. Met Éireann predicts the weekend could see a return of mostly dry and warm weather with highs of 27 degrees.

Met Éireann does say that despite the rainfall in the coming days, "there will be no significant reduction in soil moisture deficits as evapotranspiration rates will remain high."

A status yellow drought advisory remains in place until 3pm on Wednesday.

