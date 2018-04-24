Some Irish teachers on year-long contracts 'have no qualification in the language'
24/04/2018 - 07:44:50Back to Ireland Home
One in five second-level Irish teachers hired on year-long contracts do not have a qualification in the language, it has emerged.
The Association of Community and Comprehensive Secondary Schools also said that some schools may have to consider dropping subjects like French, Spanish and German due to a shortage of teachers.
The Irish Times reports that Home Economics poses another challenge, with up to a quarter of all teachers hired on 12-month contracts being unqualified.
- Digital desk
Join the conversation - comment here