Some HSE nursing homes 'failed to record residents' cash withdrawals'
A new report has revealed that some HSE nursing homes have failed to record residents' cash withdrawals, leaving them open to fraud.
According to the Irish Independent, nearly 10,000 residents have €120m in private "nest eggs" left in charge of the HSE.
However, an internal report has revealed that the HSE is failing to fully protect parts of their assets, including bank accounts, pension books, house documents and jewellery.
