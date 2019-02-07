Some cancer surgeries cancelled due to strike says HSE’s chief clinical officer

The HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has admitted that some cancer surgeries did not go ahead today because of the nurses strike.

He told RTE’s News at One that while discussions with the INMO were still ongoing in relation to exemptions for cancer surgery, a number of surgeries had been cancelled at different locations around the country.

Clearly these patients are a priority. We are seeking exemptions for rapid access clinics for cancer patients.



It is becoming more and more of a concern.

Dr Henry also warned that the HSE’s ability to prioritise patients for whom procedures were cancelled is being compromised.

Last week the HSE had said that such patients would be prioritised and would be in “first place” for new appointments for rescheduled procedures. “If this goes on next week we can’t give that assurance.”

He explained that it was possible for the system to “absorb” one day of cancellations as had happened last year during Storm Emma and last week’s one day strike, but there was now a “cumulative effect” which would make it increasingly difficult to reschedule cancelled appointments and procedures.

Dr Henry said he was particularly concerned at the impact such cancellations would have on the outcome for patients.

“We are seeking exemptions for the most critical services.”

The need to see critical patients is becoming more and more urgent, he added, but their appointments are being “pushed out further.”