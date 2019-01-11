Some BOI debit cards restricted due to fraudster fears

Bank of Ireland (BOI) has imposed a number of restrictions on some customers' debit cards over fears they have been compromised by fraudsters.

The bank has not revealed how many customers have been impacted.

BOI says there is currently heightened precautionary activity due to the increase in third-party data breaches.

Affected customers have been told they will not be able to use their existing cards for contactless payments or online and new cards will be issued.

The card will work at ATMs and at point of sale.

In a text message sent to some customers on Thursday the bank said it was “letting you know that your debit card may have been at risk of fraud.

"As a precaution we are sending you a new one.

"You can still use your existing card for chip and pin transactions using an ATM or terminal and your four-digit pin to pay.

"Your new card and a letter of explanation will arrive in the coming days. There is no need to contact us at this time”.

The bank has also urged customers to check recent payments and if they find any that were not authorised, to contact the bank immediately.