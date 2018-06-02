Some areas of Meath still without water after repair

Parts of Meath continue to be affected by water outages and reduced pressure following repairs to a damaged water pipe.

Irish Water says some customers will continue to be affected for a time as the network continues to recharge.

General Manager Eamon Gallon says water levels are slowly increasing in the reservoirs.

Mr Gallon said: "The situation at the moment is that the repair is holding. Now we will monitor that 24/7, and we are also monitoring the plant throughout the weekend to make sure the supply keeps being produced and is coming through the pipes.

"At this moment in time both Kilbride and Duleek which were suffering outages are back online. Ratoath and Ashbournes are still experiencing problems."