Solidarity Party want religious ethos from sexual education in schools removed

The Solidarity Party wants to remove religious ethos from sexual education in our schools.

It is calling for the curriculum to include objective and factual discussions on topics like consent and contraception when the Department of Education carries out its review.

It also says LGBTQ issues should be included.

Dr Cliona Saidlear from the Rape Crisis Network is in agreement that the system needs updating.

"Children have rights. They have a right to have education and to be told honestly and truthfully about sex and to be given the tools to navigate that landscape," said Dr Saidlear.

"Parents have rights, also. And schools have to find a way to navigate that.

"I think what we need to agree is what are the basics that every child should have a right to hear."