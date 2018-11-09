Solicitor claims she was subjected to discriminatory remarks because she is 'a woman and a black African'

By Ann O'Loughlin

A solicitor has claimed before the High Court she was allegedly subjected to discriminatory remarks because she is "a woman and a black African" when attempting to represent a client at a Tribunal of the Mental Health Commission.

The Tribunal was considering the continued detention under the Mental Health Act of a woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, as an involuntary patient at a hospital.

Lawyers for the woman have claimed that she and her family's desire to be represented at the Tribunal by a solicitor chosen by them was refused by the Tribunal's chairman.

The patient, it is claimed, rather than have another lawyer represent her at the hearing declined to participate and left the room where the Tribunal was being conducted.

The tribunal decided the woman, who wishes to return home to her family, should remain as an involuntary patient for a further six months.

However, her lawyers claim the manner in which the tribunal handled the case, where remarks were allegedly made to her solicitor which the solicitor found disturbing and discriminatory, renders the woman's detention unlawful.

The case came before the High Court today when Ms Justice Caroline Costello directed that an inquiry under Article 40 of the Constitution into the legality of the woman's detention at the hospital take place.

Feichin McDonagh SC for the woman said the manner in which the Tribunal arrived at its decision to continue to keep the woman as an involuntary patient was done in the absence of fair procedures which rendered her detention unlawful.

The application for an inquiry was made on an ex-parte basis and was adjourned to next week's sitting of the court.

In a sworn statement, the woman's solicitor said she agreed to represent the woman in September.

The solicitor said the woman's family wanted her to represent her at a Mental Health Commission Tribunal, which periodically reviews decisions to make persons involuntary patients.

The solicitor said she made arrangements with and collected her client's file from the solicitor previously representing her.

She also formally notified the Mental Health Commission that she was now representing the woman.

Earlier this week the solicitor attended at a Tribunal to review the woman's case.

She told the chairman of the tribunal Mr Eamonn Walsh Bl that she was representing the woman, who did not want to be represented by the previous solicitor.

She claims the chairman said the woman did not have the right to choose her own legal representative and that the tribunal had a right to do what it appeared to be reasonable and just.

The solicitor said she was asked by Mr Walsh if she was qualified to practice in Ireland, and if she knew about the Mental Health Acts, and that those solicitors engaged by the Commission to act for patients were "very highly trained" in the Mental Health Act.

She said:

I found Mr Walsh's remarks to be disturbing and I also say that I considered his remarks to be discriminatory given I am a woman and a black African.

She added that she wondered if Mr Walsh "questioned all legal representatives appearing before a tribunal" as to their standing in this jurisdiction.

She said she was admitted to practice as a solicitor in Ireland in 2013, holds a Masters Degree in Law from TCD, and is about to receive a Doctorate in law from the same university.

She claims the woman's previous solicitor was accepted as her legal representative and she protested but was asked to be quiet. She was permitted to sit at the back of the room where the tribunal was being conducted but was not allowed to speak, take notes or make a recording.

She said her client left the room stating that she was denied the right to have her chosen lawyer represent her and did not want to be represented by the previous solicitor.

The Tribunal she said went on to consider the woman's situation in her absence and it found the woman's detention should continue for another six months and found the woman suffers from schizophrenia.

The solicitor said the finding was new and is not supported by any medical evidence, as according to the woman's medical records there has never been a diagnosis of such a condition.

The woman, who says she is not a risk to anyone, and her family want her to be allowed come home and remain as an outpatient at the hospital.