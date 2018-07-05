Society can never tolerate those who seek revenge or lawlessness will result, murder trial hears

By Eoin Reynolds

A man on trial for murder with his father and two brothers has admitted he inflicted chop wounds to the deceased man's head, body and arms.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis has previously told the trial that the chop injuries caused lacerations to the man's brain and severe injuries to the back, shoulder and arms.

Paul Bradley (54) and his sons Jason (20), Dean (24), and Ryan (18), of Liscarne Gardens, Dublin 22, have all pleaded not guilty to the murder of Neil Reilly (36) at Esker Glebe in Lucan, Dublin on January 18, 2017.

They are on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Paul Bradley (54) and his sons Jason (20), Dean (24), and Ryan (18)

Michael Bowman SC for Jason Bradley said his client accepts he was responsible for the chop injuries sustained by the deceased.

Jason Bradley.

Previously, Dean Bradley admitted to driving a car that struck and drove over the deceased while Paul Bradley has admitted kicking Mr Reilly.

Paul Murray SC for the prosecution today began his closing speech to the jury, telling them to apply their experience of life to the evidence they have heard and to reach their verdict without sympathy for the deceased or the accused.

To be guilty of murder, he said, the accused men must have intended to kill or cause serious injury to Neil Reilly.

He said they have heard evidence that Mr Reilly fired two shots at the Bradley home before escaping in a white van and then transferring to a Mazda driven by another man.

He was pursued by the Bradleys who caught up with him at Esker Glebe, where he suffered his fatal injuries. While counsel said motive is not required to prove guilt, in this case the motive is clear.

He further pointed out that Jason Bradley owed the deceased money for drugs and that Mr Reilly had broken into the Bradley home some weeks earlier. On another occasion Mr Reilly called to Jason Bradley's workplace.

Mr Murray said these things should be deplored and condemned, but he added: "We do not live in a society where you are entitled to take the law into your own hands."

Dean and Paul Bradley.

Counsel told the jury the correct thing to do is to call the gardaí. The alternative, where people seek revenge, is lawlessness, he said, adding: "That is something we simply cannot allow or tolerate."

He said the prosecution case is that the men were involved in a joint agreement to murder Neil Reilly and this can be inferred from their behaviour. The agreement can be tacit and does not need to be negotiated or written down, but can be reached just beforehand or during the commission of a crime.

Mr Murray told the jury that they can presume that the accused men intended the "natural and probable consequences of their actions."

He then asked them: "What are the natural and probable consequences of driving over somebody a number of times, chopping them with a sharp implement a number of times and at various times in between attacking the individual?"

Each of the four accused, he said, lied to gardaí when questioned soon after the events of that night. Each of them was "singing off the same hymn book", telling gardaí they drove around following the shooting but couldn't find the person responsible and so returned home.

None of them, he said, admitted going to Esker Glebe or explained what happened there.

While he said the jurors may have sympathy for the Bradleys, he reminded them that Mr Reilly is also a father and a son and sympathy for either side is to be put aside.

Mr Murray will continue his speech to the jury of five men and six women tomorrow. Justice Paul Coffey is presiding.