Social Welfare offices closed in Carrick on Shannon due to oil spill

The offices of the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection in Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim are closed today - because of an oil spill.

Customers who have appointments at the Shannon Lodge address are asked not to attend - and they will be contacted to have their dates rescheduled.

No payments will be affected by the closure, but phone services for the schemes administered by the office will be unavailable.

The Department's Intreo Centre is not affected and is open for business as normal.

The situation will be updated on Twitter and the Department's website - www.welfare.ie.

