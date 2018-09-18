Social houses to be allocated in Dublin

Homes built as part of a social housing project in Cherry Orchard in Dublin are to start being allocated by the end of this week.

Concern had been raised about the future of the development last night after it was revealed that MDY Construction, the company building the homes, had gone into receivership.

This happened midway through the project, with only 32 of the planned 72 houses built.

Chair of Dublin City Council's Housing Committee Daithi Doolan said the first houses will be allocated this week.

"Of the 32 houses that are ready, we're going to start allocating them by the end of this week, another eight next week, and then for the next two weeks another eight each week until the 32 are allocated," he said.

"Then they're hoping to employ new builders as quickly as possible, get a new contract with the new builders and get them back on site to complete the works."

Digital Desk