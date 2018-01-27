Social Democrats unveiling new Renters’ Charter to protect tenants

The Social Democrats are unveiling a new Renters’ Charter to protect tenants and make the rental sector more secure and affordable.



Detailed proposals will be discussed this evening at the party’s National Conference in Dun Laoghaire, in Dublin.



Party co-leader Catherine Murphy says they have set out a 12-point plan that includes a ban on rental bidding wars, the introduction of nationwide rent caps, and a deposit protection scheme.



She said: "This is a vital part of the overall housing policy and it needs to be more formalised, it needs to look more like the kind of rental systems that they have in other cities and countries that work well for both landlords and tenants.



"There is a changing market out there and we need to respond to that."



Party co-leader Catherine Murphy.





The Charter includes the following:



1. Nationwide rent caps and strengthened regulation

2. Extra protections for tenants in buy-to-let properties

3. A deposit protection scheme to fix deposits at one month’s rent

4. Limits on extra charges for bin collections, car parking etc

5. A ban on rental bidding wars

6. Minimum 90-day notice to quit periods (up from 28)



- Digital Desk