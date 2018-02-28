Social Democrats claim Govt wasting taxpayers' money on 'Government propaganda'

The Social Democrats are claiming taxpayers' money is being wasted on "Government propaganda".

The Government has come under fire over allegations it bought newspaper advertisements for the Ireland 2040 plan that were deliberately made to look like news articles.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is denying the claims, but the matter has been referred to the Standards in Public Office Commission by Fianna Fáil.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy says the ads are a waste of resources.

She said: "I think people know full well just how hard it is to get money for very worthwhile causes.

"I think people will feel offended that it's their money that's being used for essentially what is propaganda as opposed to journalism."