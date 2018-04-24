Social Democrats call for Minister to excuse himself from Irish Times bid to buy Irish Examiner

Denis Naughten should excuse himself from anything to do with the Irish Times bid to buy the Irish Examiner, according to the Social Democrats.

Following the controversy over Minister Naughten's contact with representatives of INM last week, the party says he should step back from other mergers.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said that she has concerns about his involvement in the proposed sale of the Irish Examiner.

"Yes, we do, and we've been given reason to have concerns, by virtue of what happened last week," she said.

"It's not enough that what happened last week is judged on what consequence there was for the Government, and for the Minister. What we should be looking at is - is the integrity of this process compromised by virtue of the fact that there was most definitely a conflict?"

- Digital desk