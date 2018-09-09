Social Democrats back Michael D Higgins for presidential election

The Social Democrats have announced their backing for Michael D Higgins in his bid for a second term as president.

Today's decision follows consultation between their party members.

A statement from party leaders; TD's Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall, said his "vision and values" match their own.

"The next seven years bring a number of crucial challenges for the country," the statement said.

"We will mark a range of centenaries; we will need to forge a new relationship with Europe; and we will have to reset our relationship with the UK after Brexit.

"The President will play a very significant leadership role in rising to these challenges. We believe that Michael D Higgins is well placed to provide that leadership."

The presidential vote will take place on October 26th, with 13 candidates so far set to contest the election.

Digital Desk