Social Democrat TDs withdraw from MacGill Summer School over male-dominated panels

The co-leaders of the Social Democrats are withdrawing from the MacGill Summer School over male-dominated panels.

Of 56 speakers listed to talk at this year's event, 12 of them are women.

Social Democrats TDs Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall. Photo: Leah Farrell/ RollingNews.ie.

Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall say they won't take part in panels at this year’s event unless significant changes are made.

Both TDs said they were "surprised" by a comment by Joe Mulholland, director of MacGill Summer School, that it was hard to find people with the right aptitude.

Speaking on Today with Sean O'Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, Ms Murphy said: "The comments that Joe Mulholland made that it's difficult to find women with the right aptitude is really quite offensive"

"Women have to be an equal part of this narrative," she said.

Mr Mulholland apologised on the same programme. He spoke of working to find other balances throughout the year, in terms of politcal and socio-economic politcial balances, and said he had "done his best".

"That [aptitude] was a totally wrong term to use and I apolgise for that and I withdraw it... maybe the right qualifications or whatever, but it's sometimes difficult."

He went on to say that the number of women on the programme does not represent the number of women invited.

"I'd hate to have to abandon the school altogether," he said.

The MacGill Summer School was founded in 1981. This year's speakers include Bertie Ahern, Stephen Donnelly, Micheál Martin, Mairead McGuinness, David Quinn and Vicky Phelan.

You can listen to the full interview here:

