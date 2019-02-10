'So long as you come to our doors, we can come to yours' - Group defends protest outside Health Minister's home

Update: One of the groups that protested outside the home of Health Minister Simon Harris today has said the action was held to make Mr Harris "accountable for the damage he is inflicting on the Irish working class".

Members of the Anti Eviction Flying Column joined the Fingal Battalion Direct Action Group, and Wicklow Says No for the silent, peaceful protest at Mr Harris' home.

Minister Harris was inside with his wife and three-week-old baby at the time this afternoon.

The group said: "Simon Harris and the rest of the Free State Administration are waging a class war against the Irish people and are facilitating the attacks on working-class families and our homes by Imperialist Vultures.

"For too long the Free State has been allowed to get away with such actions unchallenged, but no more.

"Today was the start of a campaign to bring it to the doors of all those waging a war against the Irish working-class - Free State Politicians, Landlords, Bankers, Sherrifs, and anyone else who lines up against our class.

"So long as you come to our doors- we can come to yours.

"The working class is getting organised - the people are ready to fight back. The Free State's days are numbered."

Earlier: Health Minister thanks Gardaí after they move protestors from outside his Wicklow home

Gardaí were called to the house of Health Minister Simon Harris after a group of protesters gathered outside there this afternoon.

Minister Harris was inside his home along with his wife and his three-week-old baby as around 20 people protested outside.

A spokesperson for the Minister confirmed the incident saying: "The Minister, his wife and three-week-old daughter remain inside while they await the arrival of the gardaí."

A Garda spokeswoman has confirmed that officers were at the minister's Wicklow home.

The protesters, who are believed to be protesting "against austerity", have since left the scene peacefully and Gardaí say enquiries will be carried out.

A spokesman for Mr Harris added: "The incident has now concluded. The Minister would like to thank An Garda Síochána for their assistance and in ensuring his wife and daughter's safety.

"He has no further comment to make at this time."

READ MORE: Family of missing Irish man in Malaysia raise money for private search

It comes after he faced accusations that he misled the Dáil on the cost of the National Children's Hospital which will cost €450m more than originally planned.

His department is also under pressure as nurses staged strikes over pay.