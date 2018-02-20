Snow showers forecast for the weekend as temperatures to drop below zero

Just like the expected return of Game of Thrones, we can quite safely say winter is coming yet again.

But, unlike the HBO series, we aren't going to have to wait until 2019, or even until the end of the week.

While the sun shines across the country today with temperatures reaching double figures in parts, the weekend is going to be a completely different story.

Coming into Friday conditions will be dry and sunny, but temperatures are expected to take a dip as we head for Saturday and Sunday.

According to Met Eireann, the mercury is set to drop well below zero across the board on Saturday night with risks of snow showers across the east and south coast areas.

The rest of the week is expected to be fair with tonight seeing a drop in temperature but tomorrow is predicted to be dry and sunny, and Thursday will see some cloud cover with a chance of rain.

A new day dawns at our weather station in Mace Head. pic.twitter.com/g7TV5to3Gc — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 20, 2018

Met Eireann has said that the full outlook remains uncertain and will update when necessary and in more detail.