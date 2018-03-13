Snow predicted for St Patrick's Day

Forget rain, it looks like it could snow on the parade.

Met Eireann is forecasting snow showers on St Patrick's Day with temperatures dropping significantly over the weekend.

However, it will not be a return to the blizzard conditions experienced earlier this month.

Forecaster Liz Gavin says the east and south of the country will bear the brunt.

She said: "As we head towards the weekend, it is looking like very cold conditions are going to extend across the country for Saturday and Sunday.

"There is the likelihood of a few snow showers, particularly along the east and south of the country for the weekend."

She added: "This is a completely different scenario [to Storm Emma] - it's more just snow showers, whereas that was actually a frontal system pushing up that brought very heavy falls of snow."

The forecasters have also issued a Status Yellow Weather Advisory for tomorrow in Munster and Leinster.

Very wet and windy weather is expected to affect the two provinces over the 24-hour period from midnight tonight.

According to Met Éireann, heavy rain in some areas - particularly Munster - will bring a risk of localised flooding.