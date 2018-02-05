Snow-ice warning in place in parts of country

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings, with snowfall expected to hit several parts of the country.

A snow-ice warning comes into effect from 6pm this evening until 4am tomorrow morning.

0 to 3 cm of snow is expected, leading to hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths.

It will affect all of Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, East Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

Temperatures are also set to plummet to as low as between -3 and -5 degrees in many parts of the country this morning, with sharp or severe frost and icy patches and hazardous driving conditions.

