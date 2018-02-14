Smoking ban should be extended outdoors where food is served: James Reilly
14/02/2018 - 11:59:00Back to Smoking Ireland Home
A former Health Minister is calling for the smoking ban to be extended to outdoor areas where food is served.
Dr James Reilly says nobody can enjoy a meal outside, without being surrounded by cigarettes.
The Senator believes people who want to smoke should have to take their break in a separate area.
"Smoking kills over 6,000 peope every year on this country."
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here