Small Firms Association warns against increasing minimum wage

The Small Firms Association is warning against putting up the National Minimum Wage.

The business body says recent increases are costing small companies over €20,000.

The Low Pay Commission will announce this week it's recommendation to the Government on whether to raise it.

SFA Director Sven Spollen-Behrens says costs are spiraling for firms.

"The costs are shooting up. It's insurance costs, it's commercial rates, it's wage bills - we are living in a time of full employment," said Mr Spollen-Behrens.

"Our small businesses are already increasing the wages. Whether or not wages should go up is not a government decision, in our opinion, it should be the decision of every individual business."

- Digital Desk