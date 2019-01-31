Sligo college mourns tragic deaths of two 'bright, talented' students

Sligo Institute of Technology has said it is working with the HSE after one of its students tragically died from suspected meningitis.

Sligo IT President Brendan McCormack said “all appropriate health measures” are being taken with fellow students of 21-year old footballer Adam Mulchrone who sadly passed away last weekend after falling ill.

Mr McCormack said the college was left reeling after news of Mr Mulchrone’s death of suspected meningitis was followed just hours later with word that another student, John Harley (24), was among four young men killed in a single-vehicle horror crash.

John Harley, left, and Adam Mulchrone, right. Photo: IT Sligo

Both students were laid to rest in their respective hometowns in Mayo and Donegal today.

“It is with deep, deep sadness that we mourn the death of two students in the same week. Both Adam and John were regarded in the highest possible terms here at IT Sligo and in their own communities,” said Mr McCormack.

As an institution we have lost two bright and talented students and our community is shocked and saddened to lose two fine people at such a young age in such tragic circumstances.

Adam Mulchrone

Westport’s Adam Mulchrone was a first-year nutrition student at Sligo IT. He was a talented footballer who played for the college soccer team and his hometown of Westport.

In a Facebook statement yesterday, President McCormack, added: “Adam sadly passed away from suspected meningitis over the weekend and we are working with the HSE to ensure that all appropriate health measures are taken with his fellow students.

"The HSE advises us that if anyone has any concerns on any health matters, they should contact their GP in the first instance and of course IT Sligo continues to provide medical advice to Adam’s classmates over the coming days and months.”

The remains of John Harley are removed from St Finian's church, Falcarragh, by family members. Pic: North West newspix.

He said: “John Harley, aged just 24, from Fál Carragh, Co Donegal, was one of the four victims who died in the terrible car crash in Gweedore. John was an electrical apprentice with us last year and his death has come as a shock to us all.