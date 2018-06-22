Skin cancer most common cancer in Ireland - Irish Cancer Society issue warning ahead of sunny spell

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland with over 11,000 new cases diagnosed in 2015.

As temperatures are set to reach as high as 29 degrees over the coming days, we are being reminded to be 'SunSmart'.

The Irish Cancer Society is warning that repeat sun damage leads to skin cancer.

Kevin O'Hagan is Cancer Prevention Manager and says children need to wear sun cream this weekend.

He said: "It is really important that we look after children in the sun because most of the UV damage that leads to skin cancer actually takes place in the early years of life so we are encouraging people to ensure that children and young people do not get sunburn.

Repeat sunburn in childhood can certainly lead to melanoma skin cancer later in life.

- Digital Desk