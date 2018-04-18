Six people remain in custody after €250,000 seized in Dublin yesterday

Six people remain in custody this morning in connection with a series of raids by gardaí investigating an international drugs gang.

Five men and a woman were arrested yesterday and €250,000 was seized after the operation across Dublin.

The arrests were made in a series of raids of at least six premises.

The men, aged 27 to 31, and woman aged 24, are suspected of being involved in money laundering with cash made from drug trafficking in Australia and New Zealand.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations, said yesterday: "This is further evidence of the enhanced level of co-operation that An Garda Síochana, and Special Crime Operations, in particular, have engaged in in recent times with a view to tackling the organised crime gangs that operate at an international level.”

