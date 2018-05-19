Six homes damaged in County Antrim fire

Six homes have been badly damaged in a fire in County Antrim.

The blaze broke out at Ballyfore Road in Newtownabbey.

One man has been treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire Service are attending the scene of the incident.

