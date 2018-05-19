Six homes damaged in County Antrim fire

Six homes have been badly damaged in a fire in County Antrim.

The blaze broke out at Ballyfore Road in Newtownabbey.

A number of homes in Ballyduff Gardens, Newtownabbey extensively damaged by fire tonight @UTVNews pic.twitter.com/KYzjfaxvc7 — Judith Hill (@JudeHill_utv) May 19, 2018

One man has been treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire Service are attending the scene of the incident.

Detectives investigating the cause of a major fire in Ballyfore Road, Newtownabbey this evening appeal for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area between 5-6pm today to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) May 19, 2018

Digital Desk