Six arrested after almost €4m worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin

Six people have been arrested by Gardaí after almost €4 million worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized in Dublin last night.

The arrests were made after three separate operations.

Three men and one woman, all in their 40s, were detained when Gardaí intercepted the handover of €2.8 million worth of cocaine at a car park in Liffey Valley.

It is reported the drugs were being moved from a car with a Dutch registration plate to an Irish registered vehicle.

Cash totalling approximately €50,000 was also recovered in a follow-up search at a residence in Co. Meath.

Separately cannabis worth €800,000 was seized when Gardaí stopped a van on the Naas Road and one man was detained.

And the sixth man was arrested when €200,000 worth of cannabis was found in a pre-planned raid in Finglas in North Dublin.

