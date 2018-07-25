SIPTU Section 39 workers to hold one-day strike after pay talks collapse

Section 39 workers are set to strike next month after pay talks at the Workplace Relations Commision collapsed.

The voluntary groups provide social services and healthcare on behalf of the HSE.

SIPTU says an agreement that pays restoration would begin by the end of 2018 has not happened, and staff will be striking on September 18.

SIPTU Health Division Organiser, Paul Bell, said: “Our members deferred strike action in February in good faith following an agreement between the parties that pay restoration would begin by the end of 2018. This has not happened and our members' patience has worn thin.”

"After months of intense campaigning our members feel that what is being offered is too little, too late and will be striking on Tuesday 18th September.

"Our members will do everything possible to protect service users throughout the periods of strike," he said.

Digital Desk