Sinn Féin alternative budget includes €5 social welfare payment boost

Sinn Féin has published an alternative budget for 2019 with proposed increases to social welfare payments by €5 and a 5% levy on high earners.

The budget, entitled A New Ireland – which is to be released on Tuesday but has been seen by the Press Association – proposes raising the minimum wage to €10.50 and implementing an €11.90 living wage across the public sector and civil service.

The party proposes more than €2bn of tax increases, including a 5% income levy on incomes over €140,000, and a second home tax of €400 which it says would bring in €68m.

High-income earners and employers would see tapering tax credits on those earning more than €100,000 up to €140,000.

The alternative budget also includes a month’s rent relief to all those renting and a phase-out of the Local Property Tax.

Party finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said the budget is targeted at those most in need.

“We’re looking at areas that are eating away at people’s pay packets at the end of the week.

“Rent relief which equals one month’s rent money back in their pocket is crucial – the amount of adults living at home with their parents is up 20% in the last seven years.

“The issue of childcare, we have the most expensive childcare in Europe, we want to increase the Affordable Childcare Scheme universal subsidy from 50 cents to €2.50 per hour.

“This is a huge issue, we want to reduce the pressure on the squeezed middle.”

The budget also proposes allocating an additional €1bn capital investment in social and affordable housing.

The refusal to build housing, while giving tax breaks to international developers, has resulted in record prices of accommodation, and an unprecedented social tragedy of 10,000 homeless citizens.

“Fine Gael cry poverty when it comes to helping struggling families, but still find plenty of cash for tax breaks for booming banks which were bailed out on the backs of ordinary citizens and those profiteering off of crises created by their own policies.”

Health is a huge spend in the alternative budget, which reads: “Invest in our health system to undo the legacy of chronic under-budgeting which has left our health service unable to meet the basic medical needs of citizens.

“In 2019 this includes an allocation of €600m for recurring costs, including pay pressure, €124m for demographic pressure and additional provision for the Public Service Stability Agreement on pay.”

Mr Doherty added the €600m would include a pay increase for frontline staff to tackle the HSE’s retention issue.

The HSE is chronically underfunded. We want to increase services by opening up hospital beds and recruiting 1,500 more staff.

“We have provided to deal with the overruns and the issue of retention of key staff because we aren’t paying them enough to attract them and stop them moving to England or elsewhere.”

Other measures include pay equality for post-2011 public sector workers, increasing Disability Allowance by €9, tripling funding to the Rape Crisis Centre, withdrawal of private school subsidy, and a wage cut for politicians.

The party also proposes the development of “One-Stop-Shop Brexit Assistance Clinics” for small businesses to deal with any fallout from the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

