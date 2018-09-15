Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada set to join Áras race

By Elaine Loughlin and Conor Kane

Ireland South MEP Liadh Ní Riada is to be announced as the Sinn Féin presidential candidate this weekend — becoming the fifth person to enter the race for the Áras.

Businessman and former Dragons’ Den star Gavin Duffy secured a nomination after Waterford City and County Council voted to place him on the ballot paper, adding to the endorsements he had received from councils in Carlow, Wicklow, and Meath.

He joins fellow ‘Dragon’ Seán Gallagher, senator Joan Freeman, and President Michael D Higgins, who will contest the presidential election on October 26.

Speaking after yesterday’s vote, Mr Duffy said he was “relieved” to have secured the endorsement of a fourth local authority which allows him to take his place in next month’s presidential election.

“I have spoken to about 450 councillors around the country and the amount of work, effort, and time that you put in,” said Mr Duffy.

“I think it’s a shame it’s a secret to the broader world out there, the amount of work you do.”

Meanwhile, the Sinn Féin ard chomhairle is to meet tomorrow morning to formally select a candidate. Nominations closed this week with two names, Ms Ní Riada and Cavan-Monaghan TD Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin, being put forward.

Mr Ó Caoláin has said he has “no interest” in running and so it is expected that Ms Ní Riada will be selected.

Ms Ní Riada, who is the daughter of late composer Sean Ó Riada, has already indicated that it would be a “huge honour” to contest the election.

Monday will provide the remaining hopefuls with a chance of selection when six local authorities meet.