Sinn Féin to select candidate for presidential election

Sinn Féin will later unveil its candidate in the Irish presidential election.

The party’s ruling council – ard chomhairle – is meeting in Dublin to select its choice to run in next month’s election.

Euro MP Liadh Ní Riada is tipped by many to be the Sinn Fein name on the ballot in what is so far looking like a five-way battle.

President Michael D Higgins has announced his intention to run for another term (Maxwells/PA)

Sitting president Michael D Higgins, who was first elected in 2011, has already announced his intention to run for a second term.

Businessmen Sean Gallagher and Gavin Duffy are running as independent candidates, as is senator Joan Freeman.

The trio all secured the required endorsement of four local councils in order to officially become candidates.

Sean Gallagher and Senator Joan Freeman are independent candidates in the presidential race (Niall Carson/PA)

As incumbent, Mr Higgins is able to nominate himself while Sinn Féin has the necessary political strength in the Irish parliament to name its own candidate.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are both backing Mr Higgins for a second stint, as is the Labour Party.

A range of other would-be independent candidates still retain hope of convincing undeclared councils to back their bids before the September 26 deadline.

The election is taking place on October 26.

