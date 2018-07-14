Sinn Féin to run candidate in upcoming presidential election

Sinn Féin has confirmed they will run a candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

The party will field an opponent to outgoing president Michael D.Higgins

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald had previously warned that allowing the president to run un-challenged would be "unhealthy" for Irish democracy.

She says it would be "simply wrong" to deny younger citizens the chance to have their say.

"We believe that it's right to give this generation the opportunity to be part of a wider conversation of what a better Ireland should look like, to give these citizens an opportunity in deciding who our president is," said Ms McDonald.

"Those under the age of 25 have never had the chance to vote for their president and they shouldn't have to wait until they are the age of 32 to be afforded the opportunity."

