Sinn Féin to publish no-confidence motion in Housing Minister today

Sinn Féin is set to publish a no-confidence motion in Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy, later today.

The party has criticised the Minister's response to the housing and homelessness crisis and called for him to go.

Fianna Fáil has said it will not support the motion.

Last night the Minister issued a statement saying local councils should focus “on putting a plan” together to build new homes, rather than 'criticising him for demanding that they do more'.

Minister Murphy last week warned councils that he would use emergency powers if they fail to make more progress on the homeless crisis.

Housing spokesperson Eoin O’Brion says the Minister Eoghan Murphy 'must go'.

"We'll submit the motion to the Bills Office today and it will be debated and voted on September 25.

The motion focuses on two things; the Government's housing policy is failing and failing abjectly...and Eoghan Murphy as the minister responsible for that policy has a had a particularly bad 15-months of office.

"Instead what he's been doing for the last number of weeks is not only defending the indefensible, but he's also been attacking everybody else, blaming councils, councillors, opposition politicians.

"Eoghan Murphy has to go."

