Sinn Féin to decide today if it will field presidential candidate
14/07/2018 - 11:12:54
The Sinn Féin Ard Comhairle will today decide if it will field a candidate for the presidency.
Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Labour are all supporting President Michael D. Higgins' bid for a second term.
As it stands, President Higgins is the only person to have officially entered the race - although a number of independents have expressed interest.
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has previously warned that allowing him to run unchallenged would be "unhealthy" for Irish democracy.
- Digital Desk
