Sinn Féin to decide today if it will field presidential candidate

The Sinn Féin Ard Comhairle will today decide if it will field a candidate for the presidency.

Michael D Higgins has confirmed he is running again for a second term as President.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Labour are all supporting President Michael D. Higgins' bid for a second term.

As it stands, President Higgins is the only person to have officially entered the race - although a number of independents have expressed interest.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has previously warned that allowing him to run unchallenged would be "unhealthy" for Irish democracy.

