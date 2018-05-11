Sinn Féin TD apologises after appearing in court for public order offence
Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley has apologised today for his behaviour after he appeared in court in relation to a public order offence.
Mr Buckley, who represents Cork East in the Dáil, pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and to using threatening and abusive behaviour to gardaí.
He appeared in Midleton district court yesterday, and the case has been adjourned until November 8 when a sentence will be handed down.
The incident occurred at Mr Buckey's home during a family event when gardaí responded to a noise complaint from the party.
In a statement, Mr Buckley apologised for his behaviour and for any offence caused.
“This was a family event, a celebratory affair involving a few drinks in my own home," he said.
"I apologise profusely for any offence caused and I accept totally the punishment handed down to me in court yesterday.”
- Digital Desk
