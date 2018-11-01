Sinn Féin suspends TD for ‘serious breach’ of party rules

Sinn Féin politician Peadar Toibin has been suspended from the party for voting against the liberalisation of Ireland’s abortion laws.

The Meath West TD breached party policy in the Dail last month when he decided to vote No to Government proposals to introduce terminations up to 12 weeks of pregnancy and in limited circumstances thereafter.

Sinn Fein’s party policy is to support the legislation.

The party’s whip Aengus O Snodaigh announced on Thursday that Mr Toibin had been given a six-month suspension for failing to do so.

The first vote on the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill passed by 102 votes to 12 in the Dáil at the end of October.

Sinn Fein had campaigned for a Yes vote in the abortion referendum earlier this year, but Mr Toibin called for a No vote contrary to his party’s stance.

The public voted overwhelmingly in favour of liberalising the laws in May.

Mr O Snodaigh said: “All TDs were instructed to be present and to vote for the legislation.

“Peadar Toibin’s decision to vote against the legislation is a serious breach of the party’s rules.”

Mr O Snodaigh added that Mr Toibin had been informed of the decision.

