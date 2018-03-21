Sinn Féin suspends TD after voting against legislation to allow for Eighth Amendment referendum

Sinn Féin has suspended Carol Nolan after she voted against legislation to allow a referendum on the Eighth Amendment in the Dáil today.

Aengus Ó'Snodaigh, the Sinn Féin Whip, informed the Offaly TD that she would be suspended from the party for three months.

Carol Nolan

Speaking on the Sinn Fáin website, party leader Mary Lou McDonald said: "People across society have deep and sincerely held views on the Eighth Amendment. I recognise and respect that fact."

"Carol holds strong, personal convictions on this matter.

"At all stages, the party has acknowledged and respected her views and her right to articulate those views.

"However, Sinn Féin elected representatives are expected to respect policy decisions taken by the Ard Fheis and to vote in line with party policy.

Ms McDonald added that: "Carol is a valued colleague and I very much regret this turn of events.