Sinn Féin suspends Peadar Toibin for going against party policy on abortion laws

Peadar Toibin has been suspended from Sinn Féin for six months for voting against the proposed abortion legislation.

Deputy Toibin, who supported a No vote in the referendum, went against Sinn Féin policy when he chose not to back the new laws last week.

Sinn Féin whip Aengus O'Snodaigh said all party TDs were told to support the legislation in the Dáil.

Peadar Toibin did not, which the party has described as a "serious breach" of the party's rules.

