Sinn Féin still considering no confidence motion in Housing Minister

Sinn Féin say they are still considering a motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

They have hired a billboard to circle around Government buildings saying the housing crisis is still getting worse.

Sinn Féin cancelled a planned motion of no confidence so it would not interfere with the abortion referendum.

However, their Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin today said that they are keeping the option open.

Mr Ó Broin said: "Whenever the party is deciding a motion of no confidence or a private members motion of any kind, we have a discussion as to what is going on at that time - there could be other issues, there could be other scandals.

"There's no point tabling a motion of no confidence just to table it - we would like to table such a motion when we think it can get sufficient support across the houses."

He added: “Under Minister Murphy the housing crisis is getting worse. The central problem is that the Government's policy is not working.

"Over reliance on the private rental sector and under-investment in social and affordable housing is the problem."

The latest homeless figures show there were 9,652 people in emergency accommodation in April.