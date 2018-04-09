Sinn Féin slam sub-minimum rates of pay

Sinn Féin is slamming sub-minimum rates of pay for young people.

The party has published a Bill to scrap the practice by some employers to pay someone as little as 80% of the national minimum wage.

It says it is mainly happening to workers in their 20s, simply because it is their first or second year in employment.

Senator Paul Gavan says pay can be far lower than people think.

He said: "There are two rates of pay that are below national minimum wage that people in their first and second year of work experience and also people aged under 18.

"They can be paid as little as €6.69 if they are under 18, or €7.64 or €8.60."

